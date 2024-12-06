Should I Update to macOS 15.2 RC? Short Answer, Yes

About two weeks after the fourth beta, Apple dropped the Release Candidate version of macOS Sequoia 15.2. If you’re wondering whether you should update to macOS 15.2 RC, the answer is yes. Here’s why.

If you are already enrolled in Apple’s Beta Program, updating to macOS 15.2 RC should be a no-brainer. However, here are a few more reasons to consider doing it when you have time.

1. “Seaworthy” Features

Credit: Apple

The feature list in macOS 15.2 is pretty decent, but if you’re on the beta, you already know it. By moving to the RC build, you’ll keep the same goodies but in a more polished version. Any rough edges present in the betas should now be smoothed out.

2. Corrected Bugs

The overall experience should feel smoother as well. The release notes for macOS 15.2 RC list over a dozen bug fixes, actually. So, if your Mac has been acting weirdly with the betas, moving to RC will likely solve that.

3. System Stability

Additionally, freezes, crashes, and system-wide failures should be resolved in the RC. Not that there were too many of those in the latest beta, but still, it’s a welcome development — quite literally.

Even if you’re on the macOS 15.1.1 stable channel, you should consider updating to the RC build of macOS 15.2 Sequoia. All you have to do is enroll in the Beta Program, which only takes a couple of minutes. After that, go to System Settings > General > Software Update and select macOS Sequoia Public Beta from the drop-down menu. Software Update should refresh, and allow you to download the macOS 15.2 RC. Here are a couple of good reasons to give it a shot.

1. New Features

It goes without saying that, by updating to the RC, you’ll get access to the new features in advance. Most users will only gain access to features like Image Playground and Siri with ChatGPT-like capabilities when the final build is released. You can get it today.

2. It’s Likely the Final Version

Speaking of the final build, the Release Candidate is called that for a reason. Unless some serious bug or vulnerability is discovered, this is the exact same version that will ship to everyone. Historically, Apple updates rarely see changes between the RC and the definitive version.

Beta testing is not for the faint of heart. Waiting months for new features, on the other hand, is not for the anxious. Updating to macOS 15.2 RC offers the best of both worlds and is worth considering