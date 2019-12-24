Sir Jony Ive Donating £100,000 to Daily Mail Tree-Planting Campaign

LONDON – Sir Jony Ive donated £100,000 ($129,548) planting orchards in British schools. The former Apple Chief Design Officer said he finds trees “profoundly good for learning and creating.”

Sir Jony Ive is a Tree Angel

The Be A Tree Angel campaign is being run by The Daily Mail in association with The Tree Council charity. Sir Jony’s donation will pay for 1000 orchards at 1000 schools. He told the newspaper trees played a key role in his design of the new Apple Park campus: