Snap Games Launches With 6 Games

Snapchat’s gaming platform called Snap Games launches today with six games. The feature rolls out today for everyone around the world.

Snap Games

Launch games right from the Chat bar, and it lets you play with your friends in real-time, instantly.

You can see which friends you’re playing with, chat while playing, and talk live with a voice chat feature. Here are the games so far:

In Bitmoji Party, you can play as yourself in a series of quick, wacky mini-games. In Tiny Royale from Zynga, you and your friends shoot to the top in bite-sized Battle Royale action. In Snake Squad from Game Closure, you and your squad work together to be the last ones standing! In C.A.T.S. Drift Race from ZeptoLab, you’ll drift around the track and speed past friends for the win! In Zombie Rescue Squad from PikPok, your squad will rescue survivors in a zombie-infested city. In Alphabear Hustle from Spry Fox, you’ll collaborate to form words — fast! — to build your village.

