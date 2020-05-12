Sofia Coppola is Creating a Book Adaptation Series for Apple

Sofia Coppola is creating a series adaptation of Edith Wharton’s book “The Custom of the Country” for Apple (via Variety).

The Custom of the Country

Based on the novel published in 1913, it tells the story of Midwestern girl Undine Spragg and her attempt to ascend into New York society. Ms. Coppola, who already has a relationship with Apple, will write and direct the series. Currently she’s set to release her film “On the Rocks” with indie studio A24, which partnered with Apple in 2018.

Ms. Coppola’s other films include “Marie Antoinette,” “Somewhere,” “The Bling Ring,” “The Virgin Suicides,” and “The Beguiled.”

