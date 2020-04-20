Sony Announces 8K And 4K New TVs With HomeKit And AirPlay 2 Support

Sony announced a new range of 8K and 4K televisions on Monday. The devices support Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2.

New Range of Sony TVs with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support

Sony’s Z8H 8K HDR LED TVs cost $6,999.99 (74.5″ in model) or $9,999.99 (85″ model). There is also a range of 4K OLED and LED televisions in different sizes and at different price points. The cheapest is the 43″ X800H 4K HDR LED, which has an MSRP of $599.99. The most expensive 4K set is the 85″ X950H 4K HDR LED TV with an MRSP of $4,499.99. Some of the devices are only available to pre-order but the 85″ and 49″ X950H 4K HDR LED TVs and X800H 4K HDR LED TVs are available to purchase from Amazon and Best Buy now.

All of the devices announced by Sony support Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2. To use this functionality, you need iOS 12.2 or later or macOS Mojave 10.14.4 or later. All of the televisions also support Alexa and the Google Assistant.