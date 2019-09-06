You Can Now Buy Southwest Airlines Tickets With Apple Pay

Southwest Airlines recently updated its app with the ability to let customers buy tickets and other services with Apple Pay.

SWA + AP

Southwest Airlines is partnering with CellPoint Digital and UATP to enable the Apple Pay payment network. For now it seems like Apple Pay support is limited to the mobile app, and not Southwest’s website. Christopher Priebe, Director, Treasury, Payments and Risk at Southwest Airlines, said:

Providing modern digital payment solutions to our Customers is critical. The launch of Apple Pay enhances our ability to sell flights, as well as ancillary products using one of the most widely-used digital wallets in North America.

You can use either Apple Cash, an Apple Pay card, or Apple Card.