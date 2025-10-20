Spotify for iOS now lets you search for and follow venues

Spotify’s iOS app now helps you track your local music scene without juggling multiple tools. You can search for venues, follow your favorites, and see a refreshed Live Events feed that updates daily with shows near you. The feature works for Free and Premium users, so you can try it without changing your plan.

What changes inside the app

When you follow a venue, Spotify saves it to your Library so you can return to it quickly. You can open a venue page, browse upcoming lineups, and tap through to the official ticketing partner to complete your purchase. Spotify says the catalogue spans more than 20,000 venues worldwide, from arenas to independent clubs, which gives you broad coverage in most cities.

Spotify also links this update to its “Concerts Near You” playlist that launched earlier this year. You get a weekly refresh every Wednesday with 30 songs from artists performing nearby, which can funnel you straight into event pages and ticket links. If you prefer a single hub, the Live Events feed now refreshes daily and blends your listening habits, your location, and your favorite genres.

How recommendations will work for you

You will see venue suggestions next to the places you follow, which makes discovery faster when you are planning weekends. You can browse calendars, filter by genre where available, and jump to ticket providers like Ticketmaster, AXS, DICE, or Eventbrite. The flow keeps you inside Spotify until checkout, which reduces the usual app hopping.

Venues gain a direct line to listeners who already stream relevant artists, which can lift attendance and support local scenes. Today’s rollout highlight the same benefits and confirm the global rollout is live on iOS. You can update the app and start building your venue list now.