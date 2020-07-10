Spotify, Waze, And Other Popular Apps Crashing in iOS 13 Possibly Thanks to Facebook SDK

Users around the world are reporting that a number of popular apps, including Spotify and Waze, are crashing when they try to use them on a device running iOS 13. A developer told Business Insider that Facebook’s SDK is likely the route of the problem.

Spotify, Waze, Games Not Working on iPhone

Spotify acknowledged the problem in a Tweet:

Something’s out of tune. We’re currently investigating, and we’ll keep you posted here! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) July 10, 2020

Replies from its support account to users said that there is no known timeframe for a fix but that developers are working on it. Other popular apps also not working at the moment include Google-owned mapping tool, Waze, Pinterest, Tinder, PUBG Mobile, and Mario Kart.

Currently, this issue is impacting a majority of the apps and games. We are actively working with related platforms and supporting to solve the problem. Please stay tuned for updates and thank you for your understanding and patience! https://t.co/BTZgmrSMw5 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 10, 2020

If the Facebook code is indeed the issue, it will be the second time it has caused issues for iOS users in recent months, with a number of apps also brought down in May.