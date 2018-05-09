New App Will Let You Play Steam Games on iOS, tvOS

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

Valve announced an app it will be launching soon called Steam Link. It will let you play Steam games on iOS and tvOS. But there’s a catch.

[Here’s the Cheap way to Play Steam Games on your TV]

Steam Link

In order to play Steam games on iOS and tvOS, you’ll need a 5Ghz Wi-Fi network or a wired Ethernet connection to your Mac. This means that you won’t likely be playing games on the go.

New App Will Let You Play Steam Games on iOS, tvOS. Image of Steam logo.

Steam Link will launch in a couple of weeks, and will include support for the Steam Controller and Made for iPhone controllers. Later this summer a Steam Video app will launch, letting you play Steam movies on your iOS devices over Wi-Fi or LTE.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account