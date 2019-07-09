Steve Woznkiak: ‘Figure Out a Way to Get Off Facebook’

Steve Wozniak said that “most people” should find a way to get off Facebook. Speaking to TMZ at Reagan National Airport in D.C. he raised a number of privacy concerns.

Steve Wozniak Fears ‘No Way to Stop’ Tech Spying

The Apple co-founder said: There are many different kinds of people, and some the benefits of Facebook are worth the loss of privacy. But to many like myself, my recommendation is—to most people—you should figure out a way to get off Facebook.

Mr. Wozniak himself quit Facebook in March 2018. Raising concerns about other tech developments he said:

They can measure your heartbeat with lasers now, they can listen to you with a lot of devices. Who knows if my cellphone’s listening right now. Alexa has already been in the news a lot.

“I worry because you’re having conversations that you think are private,” he added. “You’re saying words that really shouldn’t be listened to, because you don’t expect it.” However, he concluded that “there’s almost no way to stop it.”