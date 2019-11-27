‘Steven Universe’ Inspired Game ‘Unleash the Light’ Added to Apple Arcade

New game Unleash the Light was added to Apple Arcade on Monday. It is a mobile RPG based on the Cartoon Network show Steven Universe.

More Games Added to Apple Arcade

Players can play as six characters from the show: Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst, Lapis Lazuli, and Bismuth. Players must take on two new Prism-wielding Gems. The show’s cast provided the voiceover for the game.

Apple Arcade launched with 60 games, and will eventually get to over 100. Indeed, a number of new games were added to the subscription service in the run-up to the holiday season. Action platform game Fallen Knight joined the lineup on November 19th. Shooter ShockRods arrived on November 21. A further 16 games were added earlier in November. Apple released a video showing off all the new titles.