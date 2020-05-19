Strava Makes Key Features Available to Subscribers Only

Popular activity-tracking app Strava has made some of its most popular features only available to paying subscribers. Furthermore, new features are being added for those subscribers.

Strava Puts Makes Key Features Subscriber-Only

The previously free features that will now only be available to paid iOS subscribers are:

Overall segment leaderboards

Comparing, filtering and analyzing segment efforts

Route planning on strava.com

Matched Runs

Monthly activity trends and comparisons

The new Strava features set to arrive for iOS subscribers are:

Routes update including planning & recommendations

Matched Rides, allow users to analyze performance on identical rides over time

See your full workout history in Training Log

Workout Analysis for all activity types

Grade-Adjusted Pace

A subscription costs $59.99 annual or $5.99 a month.