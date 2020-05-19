Adobe Updates Fresco, Photoshop on iPad, and Creative Cloud Apps

Adobe updated several Creative Cloud apps today for iPad and Mac. Photoshop on iPad, Adobe Fresco, and Creative Cloud video and audio apps received updates.
Adobe Updates
Adobe Fresco
- Mixer Brushes to smudge and blend while painting.
- Multicolor eyedropper that can be used with Live brushes and most Pixel brushes.
- Vector Trim, the first in a set of trim tools. It lets you remove strokes and connect or cross each other in any way.
- A touch shortcut. Tapping three times will quickly erase vector lines on your canvas.
- Shapes like circles and polygons.
- Ruler measurements that let you pin the ruler to your canvas as you draw and paint.
- Velocity taper for vector brushes.
Photoshop for iPad
- Curves to let you adjust color and tone using nondestructive editing.
- Pressure sensitivity settings for brushes using Apple Pencil.
Creative Cloud Apps
- ProRes RAW support in Premiere Pro and After Effects.
- More streamline graphics workflows in Premiere Pro.
- Auto Reframe in Premiere Pro.
- Hardware encoding on Windows for H.264 and H.265 (HEVC).
- Support for audio files in Creative Cloud Libraries.
- Tapered Shape Strokes in After Effects.
- Concentric Shape Repeater in After Effects.
- Mask and Shape Cursor Indicators in After Effects.
- Improvements to Audio Triggers and Timeline filtering
in Emmy-winning Character Animator.
- Automatic audio hardware switching.
- Premiere Rush users can now automatically resize projects to the 4:5 aspect ratio to match formats for Facebook and Instagram videos.
Further information can be found on Adobe’s blog posts as linked above.
