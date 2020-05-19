HomeKit Support for Hive Active Accessories is Finally Here

LONDON – Hive has quietly brought HomeKit support to its Active lines of smart home accessories. The UK-based smart home firm’s Active Plug, Heating, and Hive Lighting are now compatible products now (via iMore).

HomKit Support Available in Latest Verison of Hive App

To get HomeKit support, Hive customers need to make sure they are using the latest version of the app – 10.28.0. Furthermore, the support page said that users “will need our most recent Hive Hub or Hub 360 (shown below) to connect your devices to HomeKit, as it isn’t compatible with our oldest Hive Hub model.” Users cannot control their hot water with HomeKit. It does not work with Hive’ Radiator Valves orWired Thermostat (SLT5) either.

To use HomeKit with compatible Hive Products:

Check that you’re connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Hive Hub

Open the Hive app and log in if necessary

Open the menu

Tap ‘Install Devices’

Tap ‘HomeKit’

Users should then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.