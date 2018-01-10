T-Mobile Offers New iPhone BOGO Deal With Five Models

T-Mobile announced that it’s offering new buy-one, get-one deals with iPhones. If you buy an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X, you can get up to US$700 off a second iPhone 7, 8, or X. The iPhone BOGO deal starts this Friday.
iPhone BOGO Deal
Here’s how to qualify:
- Purchase two new iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, or X devices on equipment installment plans.
- Port in at least one new voice line onto an eligible rate plan to be used with one of the new devices.
- Trade in an eligible device
- Submit a request on the T-Mobile Rebates page (including IMEI entry) using promo code 18Q1APLBOGO within 30 days of second device purchase.
You’ll get the rebate in the form of a prepaid MasterCard, instead of something like monthly bill credits. Additionally, T-Mobile added the iPhone X to its #GetOutOfTheRed program. In it, the carrier will pay off your existing Verizon smartphone (up to US$650 on a virtual prepaid card) when you switch to a T-Mobile ONE or ONE Plus International plan.