TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 Becomes First ‘Made for iPhone’ Smartwatch

TAG Heuer has made a major shift in its smartwatch lineup. The luxury watchmaker has launched the Connected Calibre E5, its first model to earn official “Made for iPhone” certification after moving away from Google’s Wear OS. The decision signals TAG Heuer’s intent to strengthen its connection with Apple users, who already make up a majority of its smartwatch base.

A Watch Built for Apple Users

The new Calibre E5 comes in 45mm and 40mm sizes, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5100+. The larger model uses a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, while the smaller version features a 1.20-inch screen. Both displays support haptic feedback, higher brightness, and smoother touch controls.

What sets this model apart is its software. Instead of Google’s platform, TAG Heuer developed its own operating system TAG Heuer OS which crafted by a team of 60 engineers in Paris. This in-house system promises faster navigation, refined visuals, and smoother animations. But its most important change is deep compatibility with Apple’s ecosystem.

‘Made for iPhone’ Certification

Earning Apple’s “Made for iPhone” certification places the Calibre E5 in a select category of devices tested to meet Apple’s hardware and software standards. This ensures quicker pairing, stronger Bluetooth and Wi-Fi stability, and reliable software updates aligned with iOS.

More importantly, users gain dependable access to key functions like call handling, message notifications, and health data syncing, features that were inconsistent on previous Wear OS models. TAG Heuer confirmed that about 70 percent of its smartwatch customers already use iPhones, making this move a logical step toward a better experience.

Fitness, Wellness, and Everyday Use

TAG Heuer has kept the E5’s fitness credentials strong. The case back includes sensors for heart rate, SpO2, heart rate variability, sleep tracking, and calorie data. It also includes dual-band GNSS for precise GPS tracking. The watch can take calls, control music, and display customizable widgets.

For athletes, the Golf Edition enhances its course database with more than 39,000 maps and automatic shot detection. The new running app introduces a gamified pace tracker to keep workouts engaging.

Battery and Availability

TAG Heuer claims the 45mm model can last up to three days in low-power mode or two days in standard use, while the 40mm version averages up to 1.5 days with the always-on display. The redesigned USB-C charging dock delivers a full day’s charge in about 30 to 40 minutes.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 is available now through TAG Heuer boutiques and its online store, starting at $1,600. For iPhone users who value luxury and reliability over app ecosystems, this is the first TAG Heuer smartwatch truly built with them in mind.