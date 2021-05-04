Ted Lasso has scored another nomination, this time at The Peabody Awards. Fellow Apple TV+ show Stillwater  was also recognized by the jurors.

Ted Lasso and Stillwater Amongst 60 Peabody Awards Nominees

Ted Lasso is nominated in the ‘Entertainment’ category. Other shows in the category include I May Destory YouUnorthodox, and The Late Show with Stephen ColbertStillwater, meanwhile, is nominated in the ’Children and Youth’ category alongside The Owl House. In total, 60 shows were announced as nominees on Tuesday.

