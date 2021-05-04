Ted Lasso has scored another nomination, this time at The Peabody Awards. Fellow Apple TV+ show Stillwater was also recognized by the jurors.

Ted Lasso and Stillwater Amongst 60 Peabody Awards Nominees

Ted Lasso is nominated in the ‘Entertainment’ category. Other shows in the category include I May Destory You, Unorthodox, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Stillwater, meanwhile, is nominated in the ’Children and Youth’ category alongside The Owl House. In total, 60 shows were announced as nominees on Tuesday.