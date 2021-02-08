More awards nominations for Apple TV+ content arrived on Monday. Ted Lasso, On The Rocks, Bill Murray, and Jennifer Aniston have all been nominated for the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards.

Ted Lasso has been nominated for the Best Series. Jennifer Aniston is nominated in the Best Actress (TV/Streaming) for her performance in The Morning Show. It’s the first time Movies For Grownups has a streaming/television category. Meanwhile On The Rocks has been nominated in the Best Intergenerational category, with Bill Murray up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in that film.

They are up against many of the other big names that have featured throughout awards season:

Best Supporting Actor:

Demián Bichir (Land)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Intergenerational:

Hillbilly Elegy

Minari

On the Rocks

The Father

The Life Ahead

Best Series:

Perry Mason

Succession

Ted Lasso

The Crown

This Is Us

Best Actress (TV/Streaming):