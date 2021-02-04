With awards season ramping up, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso just can’t stop scoring nominations. On Thursday it was put forward to the three Writers Guild Awards, following Wednesday’s two Golden Globe nominations.

Ted Lasso has been nominated in three categories at the Writers Guild Awards:

Comedy Series

New Series

Episodic comedy (for the ‘Pilot’ episode.)

It is up against various other big names like The Great, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Flight Attendant.

The writing and creation of the series were primarily led by Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis, who also stars in the show. Of course, a variety of other writers contributed, and they are recognized by the Writers Guild in the nominations.

Mr. Lawrence spoke to Deadline about the recent flurry of nominations. He revealed that season two of the show is about a third of the way through production.

