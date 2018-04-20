The 2018 Earth Day Activity Challenge for Apple Watch Users is Here

Tomorrow Apple Watch users will get a notification about the 2018 Earth Day Activity Challenge. Get outside and enjoy the planet, and get a badge and iMessage stickers.

2018 Earth Day Activity Challenge

Although you’ll get a notification tomorrow, the actual Activity Challenge isn’t until Sunday. You’ll need to complete a 30-minute workout in order to get the achievement.

Since it’s Earth Day, maybe you can use the workout as a challenge to do something good for the environment, like picking up trash on the side of a road. Or, take a walk in the woods and hug some trees.