The four-part documentary The Line, telling the story of former Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 19, it was announced Tuesday. Building on the podcast of the same name, it features exclusive interviews with key figures including Mr. Gallgaher’s wife Andrea, members of SEAL Team 7 who accused him, journalist Dave Philipps, and former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.

‘The Line’ Premieres on Apple TV+ on November 19

The podcast covered the trial and even broke some news. The docuseries includes these first-person accounts as well as never-before-seen footage from SEAL Team 7’s controversial tour in Mosul, Iraq, which culminated in a war crimes trial.

A new trailer for the show was also released: