Pandora is partnering with SoundCloud to bring a station called The Lookout by SoundCloud to Pandora. It’s focused on up-and-coming hip hop artists.

The Lookout by SoundCloud

‘The Lookout by SoundCloud’ on Pandora will feature new artists weekly like Toosii, Sheff G, Metro Marrs, Young Devyn, $NOT, Dro Kenjo, Cico P, Flo Milli, Nevi, SoFaygo, Isaiah Rashad, Sleepy Rose, and others. Since launching on SoundCloud in 2019, ‘The Lookout’ has grown to become a destination for discovering the hottest next generation of rising stars in hip hop before hearing them anywhere else.

Rising rapper Toosii shared, “I’ve got a lot of love for SoundCloud going back to the beginning of my career. It’s a place where I discovered a lot of music, and I was able to use it to introduce everyone to what I’m doing. They continue to show incredible support.”

