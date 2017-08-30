After two weeks of putting HomePod through real world use we’re ready to tell you if it lives up to Apple’s hype. Here’s how it holds up as a streaming music player, Siri voice assistant, and more.
AirPlay 2 is Gone in iOS 11.3 DB3, but that Doesn't Mean it's Dead
When Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday, one feature that had plenty of testers excited was missing: AirPlay 2.
Spotify May Turn to Hardware to Solve Its Platform Problem
Spotify appears to be turning to hardware to solve what Bryan Chaffin calls the Spotify platform problem, and it may be turning to hardware to solve it.
How to Control Who Can AirPlay to Your HomePod
You can let anyone AirPlay music to your HomePod, or limit who has access. Here’s how to manage AirPlay access to your HomePod.
Here's What You Need to Know About HomePod's FullRoom Feature
Apple’s HomePod smart speaker will be in stores this Friday, but its FullRoom multi-speaker feature is still a few weeks off. Read on to learn what FullRoom is—and isn’t.
US Apple Music Subscribers Set to Surpass Spotify this Summer
Spotify could lose its place as the biggest music subscription service in the United States this summer if Apple Music keeps growing at its current pace.
HomePod and Streaming Music Services, Mac App Store 64-bit App Deadline - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-29
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod’s streaming music service options, plus they explain what Apple’s looming 64-bit app deadline means.
Apple Begins Accepting Pre-orders for HomePod
Apple started pre-orders for its HomePod smart speaker Friday morning with deliveries set for February 9th.
Tim Cook: You'll Want HomePod for the Audio Quality
Amazon Echo and Google Home have squeaky sounding speakers, so that’s why you should buy a HomePod, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
HomePod Ships February 9th with Pre-Orders Friday, Stereo and Multi-Room Audio Later this Year
Apple is finally ready to deliver the HomePod with preorders for the smart speaker starting this Friday, January 26th, and deliveries starting on February 9th.
Spotify Hits 70 Million Paid Subscriber Mark
Spotify’s paid listener base is still on the rise and just hit 70 million subscribers.
Music Streaming Service Spotify Just Got Sued for $1.6 Billion
It’s not clear whether Wixen will win the full amount of money, but if it does, that’s almost 10% of Spotify’s rough value.
AirPort Basestation KRACK Update, Tidal's Potential Demise - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-13
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s AirPort basestation KRACK security flaw update along with other recent patches, plus they share their thoughts on what looks like Tidal’s impending doom.
Tidal May be Only 6 Months from Collapsing
Tidal’s days in the streaming music market may be numbered. The company is reportedly hemorrhaging money and has enough cash left to stay afloat for only six more months.
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album Begins Streaming on Apple Music, Spotify
Fans of the pop star have reported seeing the album on Apple Music and Spotify in The Philippines and Australia.
Sonos One, Streaming Music, AirPlay 2 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-05
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about the new Sonos One, HomePod, AirPlay 2, Alexa, streaming music, and more.
Goodbye Groove, Amazon Echo and Privacy - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-03
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to pay their respects to the Microsoft’s Groove Music, and do a little ranting about Amazon’s new Echo Spot living in our bedrooms.
Microsoft Kills its Groove Streaming Music Service and Music Store
Microsoft has thrown in the towel and given up on making its own Groove streaming music and music store a competitor to Apple Music and Amazon Prime.
Getting Ready for the 4K Apple TV - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-30
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to sort out what a 4K Apple TV means to you and your current TV, plus how to look for a new TV if your ready to upgrade.
How to Set Up Multi-room Music Streaming for the Echo and Echo Dot
Here’s how to set up Amazon’s new multi-room music streaming for your Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show devices.