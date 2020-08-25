Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss how Apple’s legal dispute with Epic could have a ripple effect on other relationships.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple v. Epic Could Change All Apple's Relationships
Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss how Apple’s legal dispute with Epic could have a ripple effect on other relationships.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Epic v. Apple: Judge Rules Apple Can’t Restrict Unreal Engine
- Fortnite’s battle with Apple and Google could have an impact on news publishers, too
- Apple TV+ to Offer CBS All Access, Showtime, Bundle
- Audible Pulls In-app Purchases from iPhone
- The New York Times Quits Apple News
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed