The New York Times Quits Apple News

The New York Times has ended its participation in Apple News, the newspaper reported on Monday . It wants to focus on driving subscribers and traffics to its own app and website.

New York Times no Longer Available on Apple News

Articles from the New York Times will no longer appear in the curated Apple News feed. Furthermore, a search in the Apple News app revealed a New York Times channel is no longer available. In a memo sent to staff, the publisher’s chief operating officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, wrote:

Core to a healthy model between The Times and the platforms is a direct path for sending those readers back into our environments, where we control the presentation of our report, the relationships with our readers and the nature of our business rules. Our relationship with Apple News does not fit within these parameters.

An Apple spokesperson, meanwhile, commented that the newspaper “only offered Apple News a few stories a day.”

It is not the first time the New York Times has indicated its discomfort with Apple’s news proposition. It was amongst the big-name publishers that declined to join the premium Apple News+ service.