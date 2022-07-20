Apple Music Live Series to Stream Homecoming Luke Combs Performance

Reports indicate that Apple Music will stream an exclusive Luke Combs performance as he returns to perform in his some state at Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina. The performance is set for July 28 and will stream exclusively via the Apple Music Live series.

According to a report from BillBoard, Apple Music will exclusively stream the concert in over 165 countries, with a premier date of Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. PST. The full performance will be available to stream on-demand through Apple Music following the broadcast.

Luke Combs Arriving to Apple Music Live

Apple Music Live launched earlier this year with a “One Night Only” performance from Harry Styles in New York. Other guests who have performed for Apple Music Live include Lil Durk and Mary J. Blige.

In a statement, Combs stated,

Apple Music has been a big part of helping me get my music out to my fans, so I jumped at the idea of being able to play a special live show for them to enjoy, I also couldn’t think of a better place to do it than back home in North Carolina at Coyote Joe’s – a venue that I have lots of great memories at. I’m really looking forward to playing the full album live for the fans and everyone being able to watch it on August 24!

For Combs, the artist recently released his third studio album, Growin’ Up, which debuted at No. 2 on the all-genre Hot 100. Furthemore, for Combs and Apple, the artist also currently holds the record for the biggest country song of all time on Apple Music via first-day worldwide streams for his hit “Forever After All”.

Apple seems to be riding the country wave right now. In addition to Combs’ Apple Music Live performance, Apple also recently unveiled Apple Studio Sessions. With a focus on Spatial Audio, Apple Studio Sessions give artists the chance to reimagine hits from their catalogue or perform classic songs.

For the first Apple Studio Sessions, Cupertino chose Carrie Underwood and Tenile Townes. Additionally, other notable country artists arriving include Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress and more.

Are you looking forward to Luke Combs’ performance? What are you listening to on Apple Music right now? Let us know in the comments.