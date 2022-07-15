Apple Music Sessions Premieres Featuring Exclusive Live Performances in Spatial Audio

Today Apple Music is premiering Apple Music Sessions, featuring exclusive live releases utilizing spatial audio. Today’s launch features releases from Carrie Underwood and Tenile Townes.

Each session is also filmed, giving audiences a special live collection of of brand-new spatial audio tracks and live performance music videos that are available exclusively to Apple Music. Each session allows artists to reimagine hits from their catalog, as well as perform covers of classic songs.

Apple Music Sessions Arrives to Apple Music

For Carrier Underwood, her sessions were recorded in Apple Music’s newest studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Underwood’s sessions includes her hit “Ghost Story”, as well as a stripped-down version of “Blown Away”. Underwood also covered Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home”.

Concerning her performance, Underwood stated,

Being in the studio with Apple Music was such an incredible experience, and I’m excited to share these unique, stripped-down versions of three songs I love with my fans, Underwood said. We had a lot of fun reimagining these big, visual songs and presenting them in a different way. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0041eVbDt4

For Country singer-songwriter Tenile Townes, the artist performed her hits “Same Road Home” and “Somebody’s Daughter”. Townes also performs a soulful cover of Etta James’ “At Last”.

For sessions, Cupertino is starting in Nashville with a selection of country artists coming soon, including Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress and more. Additionally, Apple plans to expand the series and branch into other genres of music in the future.

Apple is looking to heavily promote Spatial Audio, with good reason. Spatial Audio, of course, allows for three dimensional sound through AirPods and other headphones.

Let’s Boogie

This is a great chance for Cupertino to show off their tech while also delivering new content to Apple Music users. The sessions feel reminiscent of MTV Unplugged. When Apple does expand to different genres, it will be interesting to see if they have the artists stick to a more acoustic, raw sound, similar to when Nirvana performed at MTV Unplugged.

Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing which artists Apple chooses for Apple Music Sessions (I think the band Clutch was built for this).

Are there any artists you would want to see on Apple Music Sessions? Anything you’re listening to on Apple Music right now? Let us know in the comments.