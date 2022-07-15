Apple TV+ Releases August Schedule for ‘Friday Night Baseball’

Apple has announced the August Friday Night Baseball’s doubleheader schedule. Currently, games are still free and available to anyone through Apple TV+

In conjunction with the MLB, Apple has announced the August 2022 Friday Night Baseball schedule. Broadcasters will be announced on a weekly basis.

‘Friday Night Baseball’ August Schedule

Live and pre and postgame coverage will continue to see Lauren Gardner host alongside a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players. Players include Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd and Yonder Alonso. Additionally, MLB umpire Brian Gorman continues to offer rules analysis and interpretation.

Fans can also access exclusive Friday Night Baseball content, including exclusive programs such as Countdown to First Pitch, featuring a preview of the week’s matchups, and MLB Daily Recap. Both are available only through the Apple TV app.

Concerning Apple News, fans can also follow their favorite teams and watch personalized MLB highlights directly in the News app. Every Friday, fans may enjoy a selection of highlights and stories from around the league. Users can also tap to watch Friday Night Baseball directly in the Apple TV App.

Furthermore, Friday Night Baseball is also expanding to Apple Music, where fans can find playlists of batters’ walk-up songs from teams featured on Friday Night Baseball every week. Fans may also find a collection of classic songs celebrating baseball.

How to Watch the Games

For anyone with internet access on devices where Apple TV+ can be found, Friday Night Baseball is available to them. This includes the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD and tv.apple.com. Additionally, smart TVs, gaming consoles and cable set-top boxes may also feature Apple TV.

Users can also find step-by-step instructions on how to access Friday Night Baseball across devices.

Friday, August 5

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET

Friday, August 12

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET

Friday, August 19

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET

Friday, August 26

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET