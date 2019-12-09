‘The Morning’ Show Earns Golden Globes Nominations

Apple got its first Golden Globes nominations Monday. Apple TV+ flagship series The Morning Show received three nominations (via Hollywood Reporter).

First Golden Globe Nominations for Apple

The Morning Show received a nomination in the Best Drama Series category. Furthermore, stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon earned nominations in the Best Actress category. The Golden Globe announcement came just hours after a nod in the Critics Choice awards. Billy Crudup, who plays media executive Corey Ellison in The Morning Show, received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category there.

Recognition at such a ceremony will no doubt please those at Apple who invested huge amounts in the show. It is clear that they to compete with traditional media outlets.