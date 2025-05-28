The Next iPhone update is iOS 26, not iOS 19. Yes, Really

Apple is skipping ahead—far ahead. The next version of iOS won’t be iOS 19. It’ll be iOS 26.

Apple is planning its largest-ever software branding shift, changing how it names its operating systems. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, Apple will announce that its operating systems will adopt year-based names, starting with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

The shift brings a consistent naming approach across platforms and removes the confusion caused by staggered version histories. Until now, each OS has had a different version number due to separate launch timelines—iOS is on version 18, macOS is on 15, watchOS is on 12, and visionOS is still on version 2. Starting this year, Apple aligns them under one number: 26.

Why Apple is doing this

Apple’s current versioning system reflects when each platform first launched. That’s why iOS is on version 18, macOS is at 15, and visionOS just reached version 2. The mismatch creates confusion, especially for users with multiple Apple devices. The year-based approach simplifies things for users and developers alike.

The new naming format also signals a broader overhaul. The upcoming updates will bring redesigned user interfaces across all platforms. Internally known as “Solarium,” the new UI aims to create a more consistent experience between Apple’s devices, from iPhones and iPads to Vision Pro and Apple Watch.

Branding Strategy That Mirrors Tech Giants

This isn’t the first time a tech company has jumped numbers to simplify product lines. Samsung made a similar leap in 2020, naming its flagship Galaxy phone the S20 to match the year. Microsoft did it back in the 90s with Windows 95 and 98. Apple’s new approach follows that logic but goes one step further by naming its OS for the upcoming year like car models, rather than the current one.

Apple has also dabbled with this format before. In 2007, it released iWork ’08 and iLife ’08, though it later abandoned the model. This time, the shift appears broader and tied to deeper software changes.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple’s goal is to streamline branding and highlight the scale of the redesign. The update won’t just rename the software — it’ll also bring major features. These include a Mac-like interface for iPads, live translation for Siri and AirPods, an AI-powered battery mode, and eye tracking on the Vision Pro headset.

Apple is also opening its AI models to third-party developers, making the underlying tech behind Apple Intelligence more accessible. A new Arabic-English keyboard and digital calligraphy tools for Apple Pencil are also part of the update.

The company has not publicly commented on the rebrand. But if the shift sticks, next year’s updates will be known as iOS 27, macOS 27, and so on — marking the end of the version-number era.