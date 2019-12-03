The Silicon Six Dodged Over $100B in Taxes

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Netflix, otherwise known as the “Silicon Six” have collectively dodged US$100 billion in global taxes so far this decade.

Global Tax Gap

This week Fair Tax Mark will publish a report on how each of these companies approach taxes. The results find a US$100.2 billion gap between cash taxes paid and current tax provisions.

Over the period 2010 to 2019: the gap between the expected headline rates of tax and the cash taxes actually paid was $155.3bn

the gap between the current tax provisions and the cash taxes actually paid was $100.2bn The report suggests that the bulk of the shortfall almost certainly arose outside the United States, given that the foreign current tax charge was just 8.4% of identified foreign profits over 2010-19. Profits continue to be shifted to tax havens, especially Bermuda, Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Apple has paid the most in taxes at US$93.8 billion between this time period, although the report lists Microsoft with the “least aggressive approach to tax avoidance.” Amazon is the worst, having paid only US$3.4 billion in income taxes, which is equal to 12.7% of its profit over the past decade.

