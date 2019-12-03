Oprah Produces Sexual Assault Documentary for Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey and Impact Partners will release a documentary on Apple TV+ next year to examine sexual assault in the music industry (via Variety).

Documentary

Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the documentary is described as “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.”

Dick and Ziering are producing through their Jane Doe Films (“The Hunting Ground,” “The Invisible War”). The executive producers are Winfrey, Terry Wood (Harpo Productions), Dan Cogan (Impact Partners), Regina K. Scully (Artemis Rising), Ian Darling (Shark Island) and Abigail Disney (Level Forward). The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

It follows a former music executive struggling with a decision to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a “notable figure” in the music industry.

