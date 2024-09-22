This Is How Apple Designed Apple Watch 10

Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10 about weeks ago. According to Apple, this latest iteration has the most substantial redesign since its first Apple Watch a decade ago.

The development of the Series 10 was influenced by Apple’s collaboration with luxury brand Hermès, which has encouraged the inclusion of whimsical elements and “selfish details” in the design. This partnership has led to unique features and accessories that blend functionality with fashion.

Apple’s design team emphasizes the importance of personalization and versatility in how users choose to wear the device. The Watch has gained acceptance in various settings, from red-carpet events to everyday wear, selling over 100 million units since its introduction.

The Series 10 has the largest display ever seen on an Apple Watch and a comparatively slimmer profile. The case, now measuring 9.7mm in thickness, is made from 3D-printed titanium and features a pearlescent finish. Available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, the new design maintains much of the original Watch’s aesthetic, including its rectangular form and soft corners.

Apple’s design team has brought new watch faces, the “Reflections” face mimics hand-carved guilloche dials found in traditional horology, using the Watch’s sensors to create a shimmering effect that responds to ambient light. Another new addition, the “Flux” face, features custom-drawn numerals that change every minute, adding a dynamic element to the display.

For the first time, the Apple Watch will display a ticking seconds hand when not in active use. The Series 10 also adds many diving capabilities, including a depth gauge for up to six meters, inspired by the Ultra model.

