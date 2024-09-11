The Only Visual Cue To Differentiate Between Apple Watch Cellular and GPS Models is Gone

In a move, Apple has removed the distinctive red ring on the Digital Crown from the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 that has long been the mark of the Apple Watch Cellular models, at least from the current images available online.

If this is true, it will mark the end of an era for the visual cue that helped consumers distinguish between cellular and GPS-only versions at a glance for the Apple Watch Cellular.

Knowing Apple, it’s bit of a surprising move because from what I have noticed, there’s always something visible, it could be a visual cue or a design change, or different size, to differentiate between how a product, such as the Apple Watch Cellular, is more or less premium.

The Apple Watch Series 10, unveiled at Apple’s “Glowtime” event, brings some upgrades. Featuring the largest display yet, the Series 10 offers 30% more screen area than its predecessors, surpassing even the Apple Watch Ultra in size. The new model has a thinner profile, measuring just 9.7mm, making it nearly 10% slimmer than the Series 9.

There is sleep apnea monitoring capabilities but still no blood oxygen monitoring in the US, faster charging which charges it to 80% in 30 mins and new water-related features. The Series 10 brings a depth gauge and water temperature sensor, along with a new Tides app for tracking coastal information. The watch also has a redesigned speaker system that’s 30% smaller, means users can play of music and podcasts.

Available in aluminum and titanium finishes, the Series 10 comes in new colors including a glossy jet black, rose gold, and silver for aluminum cases, with natural, gold, and slate options for titanium. The watch is said to maintain its 18-hour battery life.

You can pre order Apple Watch Cellular Series 10 here.