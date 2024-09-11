Apple Releases AirPods Pro 2 Firmware Update for iOS 18 Before iOS 18

Apple has rolled out a new firmware update for AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning and USB-C versions. The update, with build number 7A294 (up from 6F8), is now available for. This release comes ahead of the iOS 18 launch scheduled for next Monday, despite being part of the beta testing process.

The firmware update has features that will be fully compatible with iOS 18, as per MacRumors:

Head gestures: Users can now control Siri on their AirPods Pro 2 with simple head movements. For instance, shaking your head to decline a call or nodding to accept it. These gestures can also be used for responding to incoming messages and notifications.

Voice isolation: This new feature reduces background noise during calls, making the user’s voice clearer and easier to hear.

Gaming enhancements: A Personalized Spatial Audio feature is made for gaming will let game developers to add spatial audio into their games, which means there will be more immersive audio experience.

But the thing about AirPods firmware updates is that Apple doesn’t provide a manual method to upgrade AirPods software. The firmware is typically installed over-the-air when the AirPods are in their charging case and connected to an iOS device or Mac.

While the update is available now, users may need to wait for their devices to automatically download and install the new firmware. To check if your AirPods Pro 2 have received the update, you can verify the firmware version in your device’s settings.