Use AirPods Pro 3 as a Hearing Aid: setup, battery, and pro tips

Problem: You want reliable, all‑day speech clarity from AirPods without juggling extra devices.

Likely causes of trouble: no personalized Hearing Test, wrong ear‑tip size, or poor noise‑control settings.

What you’ll do here: run Apple’s Hearing Test, turn on the regulated Hearing Aid mode in Transparency, and tune battery and comfort for day‑long use.

Before you start

Update your iPhone/iPad and AirPods firmware (Settings → Bluetooth → your AirPods).

Pick the right ear tips and run Ear Tip Fit Test; Pro 3 also has an Acoustic Seal Test to check the fit.

Know your modes: Transparency lets outside sound in; ANC blocks it; Adaptive Audio blends both.

Learn the basic controls and shortcuts in our AirPods Pro 3 user guide.

Steps: personalize hearing and enable Hearing Aid

Run Hearing Test (quiet room): Wear AirPods → open Settings → your AirPods → Hearing Health → Hearing Test. Follow the tones to build your profile. If the test won’t classify, see our fix: Hearing Test not working. Turn on Hearing Aid in Transparency: With AirPods in, open Control Center → press/hold the volume slider → Noise Control → select Transparency → tap Hearing Aid to enable the regulated mode for speech. Fine‑tune amplification: In Hearing Health, adjust gain and tone to comfort; avoid over‑amplifying harsh sounds. Switch ears to balance if needed. Set quick access: Map press‑and‑hold on either stem to switch ANC ↔ Transparency so you can jump into Hearing Aid instantly. Save a “noisy place” preset (optional): Use Adaptive Audio or a slightly lower gain profile for cafes and trains to reduce fatigue.

Battery & endurance planning

AirPods Pro 3 list up to ~10 hours in Transparency when used as a hearing aid (separate from music specs). For a full workday, plan a 10–15 minute lunch top‑up in the case to keep comfort and clarity steady. More battery help: AirPods dying fast?

Tips & tricks for clearer speech

Why use it: Hearing Aid in Transparency boosts speech shaped to your Hearing Test while keeping you aware of your surroundings.

Hearing Aid in Transparency boosts speech shaped to your Hearing Test while keeping you aware of your surroundings. Pro tip: In very loud spaces, toggle ANC for short bursts to rest your ears, then switch back to Transparency for conversation.

In very loud spaces, toggle ANC for short bursts to rest your ears, then switch back to Transparency for conversation. Note: For lectures or across‑the‑table chats, try Live Listen (uses the iPhone mic placed near the speaker) — different tool, but great for distance.

For lectures or across‑the‑table chats, try Live Listen (uses the iPhone mic placed near the speaker) — different tool, but great for distance. Comfort: Rotate through tip sizes (Pro 3 supports more sizes). If pressure builds, use these comfort fixes.

Troubleshooting

FAQs

Do I need a prescription? In eligible regions, Apple’s Hearing Aid is an OTC, regulated feature. Learn the background in our explainer on Apple’s hearing‑aid authorization.

In eligible regions, Apple’s Hearing Aid is an OTC, regulated feature. Learn the background in our explainer on Apple’s hearing‑aid authorization. Does it replace prescription hearing aids? No. If you have sudden, severe, or asymmetric hearing changes, see a clinician.

No. If you have sudden, severe, or asymmetric hearing changes, see a clinician. What if I want music + conversation? Use Adaptive Audio and adjust Personal Volume to taste.

Summary (ordered steps)

Run the Hearing Test with a good seal. Enable Transparency → Hearing Aid for regulated speech support. Map quick‑access controls and set a “noisy place” preset. Plan a short mid‑day top‑up to extend endurance. Use Live Listen for distance, and apply the troubleshooting links above as needed.

