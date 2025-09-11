AirPods Pro 3 Vs Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: Which One To Choose?

Now that Apple has officially presented the new AirPods Pro 3, you might be tempted to pay an extra buck in order to get them if they might be better than other brands on the market. Choosing between AirPods Pro 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can feel tricky for some people who are still comparing them. Both earbuds come packed with advanced features, but they shine in different areas.

For Apple fans still learning the basics, the complete guide to AirPods Pro for beginners provides a useful foundation before diving into this head-to-head comparison we have prepared for you.

How Do AirPods Pro 3 And Samsung Buds3 Pro Differ?

1. Noise Cancellation And Transparency Modes

Apple equipped the AirPods Pro 3 with upgraded active noise cancellation, boasting up to twice the efficiency of the previous Pro 2 generation (consult the comparison between AirPods Pro 3 and Pro 2 here). The internal microphones, paired with a high-dynamic range amplifier, monitor and cancel noise across a wider spectrum. Transparency mode also received a major refinement, producing clearer voices and reducing harsh environmental peaks, making conversations sound more natural.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds3 Pro use a hybrid ANC system that combines feedback and feedforward microphones to suppress unwanted sound. Their strength lies in cutting out higher-frequency disturbances such as chatter or clinking noises, though low-end rumble like airplane engines may still bleed through. The buds include an ambient sound option that lets outside audio in with adjustable intensity levels. While effective, the transition between ANC and ambient isn’t as seamless as Apple’s adaptive approach, which blends modes based on environmental conditions.

2. Battery Life And Daily Use

AirPods Pro 3 deliver notable stamina for wireless earbuds, offering up to 8 hours of playback with ANC active and stretching to 10 hours in transparency mode. Apple optimized energy efficiency with a new custom chip that balances audio performance and power consumption. This claim matches earlier testing that confirmed the AirPods 3 can run 8–10 hours on a single charge. The charging case extends overall usage significantly, supporting wireless charging through MagSafe and precise UWB tracking for location alerts.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro, in contrast, lean on their case more heavily due to shorter battery performance. With ANC switched on, the buds reach about 4.5 hours in real-world tests, and around 6 hours if ANC is disabled. The case provides multiple recharges, but heavy ANC users may find themselves topping up often. Samsung’s fast charging helps compensate, giving an hour of play from just a short charge. However, compared to Apple’s longer single-charge endurance, users planning extended listening sessions without breaks may prefer AirPods.

3. Comfort And Build Quality

Apple redesigned the AirPods Pro 3 with a focus on fit, adding an extra-small tip size alongside the standard small, medium, and large options. This change directly addresses comfort concerns, and Apple even promoted that the AirPods Pro 3 solve the fit problem with an extra ear tip. The new foam-infused silicone tips expand slightly within the ear canal, creating a secure seal that improves passive isolation. Venting channels reduce pressure build-up, preventing discomfort during long listening sessions. The earbuds carry an IP57 rating, protecting them from both dust ingress and water exposure, making them suitable for sweaty workouts and outdoor activities.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds3 Pro also holds an IP57 rating, offering equivalent protection against dust and moisture. Their design uses a more angular stem that resembles traditional wireless earbuds, paired with silicone ear tips in three sizes. Comfort depends heavily on choosing the right size, as the tips don’t mold to the ear canal as effectively as Apple’s foam blend. Build materials lean toward lightweight plastic, which keeps the buds comfortable but can feel less premium compared to Apple’s denser finish. Still, they stay secure enough during light exercise and daily commuting.

4. Ecosystem And Extra Features

Apple stacked the AirPods Pro 3 with ecosystem-driven extras that enhance both health and convenience. A built-in heart-rate sensor allows real-time fitness tracking when paired with an Apple Watch or iPhone. According to Apple’s announcements, the AirPods Pro 3 can now track your heart rate directly from your ears, marking a major step forward in wearable integration.

Live Translation integrates with Apple Intelligence, delivering on-the-spot translations through compatible devices. Enhanced Find My support uses ultra-wideband (UWB) for precise tracking, ensuring you can locate misplaced earbuds quickly. Personalized Spatial Audio also adapts sound output based on individual ear scans, creating a tailored listening profile.

Samsung’s Buds3 Pro integrate tightly into the Galaxy ecosystem. When connected to a Galaxy phone, they unlock high-resolution 24-bit audio playback and low-latency performance for gaming. The Galaxy Wearable app provides equalizer presets and custom tuning options, giving users more control over sound than Apple allows.

AI-driven features in newer One UI versions enhance voice clarity during calls and even offer live translation on Samsung devices. A distinctive “blade light” runs along the stems, doubling as a status indicator and a stylish accent. These features, however, lose much of their value when paired with non-Samsung phones.

Direct Comparison At A Glance

Feature AirPods Pro 3 Galaxy Buds3 Pro Noise Cancellation 2x stronger than Pro 2, excellent transparency Good overall, weaker on very low frequencies Battery Life 8h ANC / 10h transparency ~4.5h ANC in real use Fit & Comfort Foam tips, extra-small size, improved vents Stem design, silicone tips, decent isolation Ecosystem Features Heart-rate, live translation, Find My AI tools, high-res audio, light effect

Tips Before You Decide

Think about which phone ecosystem you use most. Apple users benefit more from AirPods, while Samsung users unlock advanced codec support with Buds3 Pro.

Check your daily listening habits. If you listen for long hours without charging breaks, AirPods Pro 3 last longer.

Consider comfort. Foam vs silicone tips can feel very different depending on your ear shape.

Summary Of Key Points

AirPods Pro 3 deliver stronger ANC and much longer battery life. Galaxy Buds3 Pro shine in customization and Samsung ecosystem perks. Both are IP57-rated, but AirPods include health sensors and better transparency. Comfort and fit differ: foam tips on Apple vs silicone tips on Samsung.

Which Earbuds Should You Choose?

If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, the AirPods Pro 3 give you the smoothest integration and more consistent battery life. The buds are already available for $249, and if you want the best offers, you can check where to buy AirPods Pro 3 at early deals. For Samsung Galaxy users who want high-res audio and more customizable features, the Buds3 Pro remain a solid pick despite their shorter playtime.

