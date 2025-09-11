AirPods Pro 3 Solve the Fit Problem With an Extra Ear Tip

Apple gave more attention to something small but important with the AirPods Pro 3: the ear tips. If you’ve ever had trouble getting the right fit with past AirPods, there’s good news. The new AirPods Pro 3 come with 5 ear tips!

Five Sizes, Not Three or Four

Earlier AirPods Pro models topped out at three or four sizes. The first generation shipped with small, medium, and large. The second added an extra small (XS) option, which was a welcome fix for people who found even the small too big.

Now the AirPods Pro 3, called the “best-fitting AirPods ever” by Apple, go further with five sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, and L. That’s the most Apple has ever included, and it finally gives people with very small ears a comfortable option without resorting to third-party tips.

Generation Included Ear Tip Sizes Notes AirPods Pro (1st Gen) S, M, L (3 sizes) Medium came attached; small and large were included in the box. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) XS, S, M, L (4 sizes) Added extra small for people with smaller ears. AirPods Pro 3 XXS, XS, S, M, L (5 sizes) New XXS size added. Foam-infused tips improve passive noise isolation.

You can also purchase ear tips (all sizes) for AirPods Pro 3 from Apple’s website at $9.99 for two sets.

Fit Test That Actually Helps

The Ear Tip Fit Test in iOS is still here, and it’s more accurate now thanks to improved microphones. It runs a short sound check to confirm you’ve got a good seal.

With five tip sizes to experiment with, the test feels less like a gimmick and more like a useful tool.

Why the Extra Size Matters

Here’s the thing: the smaller the ear canal, the harder it is to get a seal. Without a seal, active noise cancellation leaks and sound quality drops. The new XXS tip solves that problem for a group of people Apple had basically left out before.

The difference may be subtle if you already fit a medium or large, but for anyone who struggles with slipping buds, this is a genuine improvement.

Simple Swapping

The attachment system hasn’t changed, and that’s good news. The tips pop off and click back on without hassle. If you’ve used AirPods Pro before, you’ll find the process identical, just with more sizes to choose from.

