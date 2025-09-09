AirPods Pro 3 Priced at $249, Available September 19

Apple has introduced the AirPods Pro 3, and the big surprise isn’t just the new features — it’s the fact that they’ll still cost $249. Pre-orders start today, with availability set for September 19.

That price point is key. Apple added several headline updates but resisted bumping the cost. The new AirPods Pro bring stronger active noise cancellation, which Apple says is twice as effective as the last generation and up to four times better if you’re still on the originals. Transparency mode has also been refined so voices sound more natural in busy environments.

Apple is also leaning into AirPods as more than just headphones. The standout addition is Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence. With a quick gesture, AirPods can now translate conversations in real time while lowering background noise so it’s easier to focus on what’s being said.

Health features come into play too. AirPods Pro 3 include Apple’s smallest heart rate sensor, letting you track workouts and calories directly in the Fitness app or in Fitness+. Combined with new ear tips in five sizes, a redesigned fit, and IP57 water resistance, these earbuds are built for movement as much as music.

Battery life jumps as well: up to 8 hours with ANC and 10 hours in Transparency mode, an upgrade that makes them more reliable for long flights or heavy daily use.

But the headline remains the same: all of this at $249. Apple kept the price steady, which makes the AirPods Pro 3 a tempting upgrade when they arrive on September 19.