AirPods Pro 3 vs Samsung Buds Pro 2: Which Premium Earbuds Win?

Apple and Samsung dominate the premium earbuds market with feature-packed flagships. Choosing between AirPods Pro 3 and Samsung Buds Pro 2 comes down to audio quality, fit, and ecosystem perks. Both offer advanced ANC, immersive sound, and health-focused features, but each serves a different type of user.

Let’s break down their differences to help you pick the right pair.

Comparing AirPods Pro 3 and Samsung Buds Pro 2

Design and Comfort

The AirPods Pro 3 keep Apple’s iconic stem design while solving the long-standing fit issue with an extra ear tip size. They also introduce an acoustic seal test that optimizes fit and even improves heart-rate tracking accuracy.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Buds Pro 2 adopt a smaller, rounded design that feels less obtrusive. They fit snugly, but users with smaller ears may find long sessions less comfortable.

Audio and Noise Cancellation

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 improve bass response while keeping mids balanced and crisp. With Adaptive Audio, they automatically adjust ANC and Transparency Mode for real-world conditions.

Samsung’s Buds Pro 2 focus on deep bass and high treble, tuned for pop and electronic music. Their ANC blocks background noise effectively, but switching between modes feels less seamless than Apple’s integration.

Health and Smart Features

Apple doubled down on wellness. The AirPods Pro 3 can track heart rate directly from your ears, offering workout insights without a smartwatch. They also integrate with the Fitness app for activity tracking.

Samsung includes Auto Switch for Galaxy devices, spatial audio, and improved voice detection. However, they lack health-tracking capabilities.

Battery Life

Both earbuds claim similar runtimes, but AirPods Pro 3 edge ahead in efficiency. They last up to 8–10 hours on a single charge depending on ANC use, with more than 30 hours when combined with the charging case.

Samsung Buds Pro 2 deliver around 7–8 hours of playback and up to 28 hours with the case. Fast charging helps but falls slightly behind Apple’s endurance.

Ecosystem Integration

The AirPods Pro 3 shine when paired with iPhone, Mac, or iPad. Features like automatic device switching, Find My integration, and seamless Handoff keep them tightly bound to Apple’s ecosystem.

Samsung Buds Pro 2 work best with Galaxy smartphones and tablets. They enable Samsung-exclusive spatial audio and quick device pairing but lose some features when paired outside the Galaxy ecosystem.

Comparison Table

Feature AirPods Pro 3 Samsung Buds Pro 2 Design Stem + new ear tip Compact rounded Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC + Transparency ANC with manual switching Health Features Heart rate tracking, acoustic seal test None Battery Life 8–10 hrs (30+ with case) 7–8 hrs (28 with case) Ecosystem Best with Apple devices Best with Samsung devices Price $249 ~$229

Conclusion

When comparing AirPods Pro 3 vs Samsung Buds Pro 2, Apple edges ahead with better comfort, smarter ANC, and health-focused features. Samsung’s earbuds appeal to Galaxy owners seeking a bass-heavy sound and tighter Android integration.

FAQs

Which has better noise cancellation? AirPods Pro 3 offer more seamless ANC transitions with Adaptive Audio, while Buds Pro 2 provide strong but less dynamic noise control. Do AirPods Pro 3 work with Android? Yes, they work but lose advanced features like Adaptive Audio and Fitness tracking. Which earbuds are better for workouts? AirPods Pro 3 suit fitness users with heart-rate tracking and a secure fit, while Buds Pro 2 focus more on entertainment and media use.







