AirPods Pro 3 Can Now Track Your Heart Rate From Your Ears

The new AirPods Pro 3 can now track your heart rate directly from your ears. Apple added an infrared sensor inside the buds that reads blood flow in real time. So if you’re running, lifting, or just curious about your resting pulse, you don’t need a watch on your wrist anymore, the earbuds themselves do the job!

How the Sensor Works

Each AirPod has a tiny infrared light that pulses against your ear canal hundreds of times per second. The reflected light changes depending on how much blood is flowing. From that pattern, the sensor calculates your heart rate.

It’s the same principle most fitness wearables use, but the ear is a more stable spot than the wrist, which makes the reading less likely to bounce around when you’re moving.

Setting It Up

Pair the AirPods Pro 3 with your iPhone and open the Fitness app. Start a workout, running, cycling, yoga, whatever, and the earbuds automatically begin tracking your heart rate. The numbers show up in the app while you exercise. If you use Apple Fitness+, you’ll also see live updates on your screen, along with calories burned and progress toward your Move goals. You don’t have to tap anything inside the earbuds themselves.

Just wear them, start moving, and the data flows straight to your phone.

What You’ll See

During a workout, you’ll get:

Heart rate in beats per minute

Calories burned

Progress toward your activity rings

Awards and encouragement through a feature called Workout Buddy

If you’re in Fitness+, the Burn Bar and other live metrics pop up during the session.

Why It Matters

For people who already use AirPods for workouts, this is one less device to strap on. The readings are close to what you’d get from an Apple Watch, which makes them practical for anyone who doesn’t want to wear one. The ear-based design also helps reduce the dropouts you sometimes see with wrist sensors when your arms are moving fast.

Beyond Heart Rate

The AirPods Pro 3 also bring better noise cancellation, upgraded ear tips for comfort, sweat resistance, and even live translation for select languages. But the health tracking feature is the standout.

Quick Recap