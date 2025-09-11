Where to Buy AirPods Pro 3: Best Deals and Early Offers

Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3 are all set to arrive, priced at $249. Preorders are open, and shipping starts September 19, 2025. If you’re hoping to save a little or score extras, the big retailers and carriers are offering discounts and freebies.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s worth your attention right now!

Apple’s Offer

Apple isn’t dropping the price, but it is throwing in perks. You’ll get three months of Apple Music and Apple Fitness+ for free if you’re a new subscriber. That’s not a huge dollar discount, but it does add some value if you’re into streaming music or workouts.

Best Buy’s Bonus

Best Buy has the most notable incentive so far. Preordering the AirPods Pro 3 earns My Best Buy Plus and Total members a $20 reward. It’s not a major price cut, but it’s actual store credit you can use on your next purchase.

Check the Best Buy deal

Best Buy is also running trade-in programs, so if you’ve got older earbuds, you might shave a bit more off the price. I checked, and if you trade in AirPods Pro 2, you can get up to $35 off.

Amazon’s Preorder

Amazon has them listed at the standard $249 with no extras. For now, it’s just the straight preorder with the convenience of fast shipping and easy returns.

It’s worth keeping an eye on, though, since Amazon tends to drop prices once competitors start offering promotions.

Carrier Financing

T-Mobile already shows listings for AirPods Pro 3 with $0 down and interest-free financing for qualified customers. That spreads the cost out but doesn’t reduce the total price.

AT&T and Verizon haven’t announced bundle deals yet, though it’s common for carriers to roll out accessory promos once new iPhones start shipping.

What to Expect Next

If history repeats, the best discounts will land around Black Friday or holiday sales, usually cutting $30 to $50 off. Carrier bundles could pop up once the devices are widely available.

For now, the real deals are limited to Best Buy’s reward credit and Apple’s free subscription offers!

If you are still confused about the upgrade, find out how AirPods Pro 3 stacks up against AirPods Pro 2.