GPS-Only Apple Watch 10 Is Heavier Than Cellular+GPS Variant, Why?

Apple’s latest release, the Apple Watch 10, has something quite surprising: the Cellular + GPS model is approximately 3% lighter than the GPS-only variant.

Here is the weights of different Apple Watch Series 10 variants:

42mm Case:

Aluminium, GPS: 30 grams

Aluminium, GPS + Cellular: 29.3 grams

Titanium: 34.4 grams

46mm Case:

Aluminium, GPS: 36.4 grams

Aluminium, GPS + Cellular: 35.3 grams

Titanium: 41.7 grams

Here could be some of the probable reasons for the weight difference:

The Cellular + GPS model may utilize different materials or construction techniques that reduce weight. Perhaps, the back of the watch could be designed to incorporate antennas more efficiently, allowing for lighter components.

Or maybe the integration of cellular technology might have led to a more focused internal design, which optimizes space.

Overall, as if now, there is now way to know why the GPS-only variant is lighter than the cellular one. But it will be revealed as soon as the Watch launches, hopefully.

Did you know, the only visual cue to differentiate between Apple Watch cellular and GPS models has been removed by Apple?

The Apple Watch Series 10, unveiled at Apple’s “Glowtime” event, brings some upgrades.

Featuring the largest display yet, the Series 10 offers 30% more screen area than its predecessors, surpassing even the Apple Watch Ultra in size.

The new model has a thinner profile, measuring just 9.7mm, making it nearly 10% slimmer than the Series 9.

There is sleep apnea monitoring capabilities but still no blood oxygen monitoring in the US, faster charging which charges it to 80% in 30 mins and new water-related features.

