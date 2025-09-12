Apple Watch Ultra 3 Deals at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Amazon, Best Buy & More

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 just dropped (preorders open now, shipping and stores from September 19, 2025).

That means deals are still thin on the ground. But if you’re planning to buy one, here’s your guide to carrier deals, retailer offers, what to expect, and how to maximize savings.

What the Apple Watch Ultra 3 costs normally

US base price : $799 for the 49mm titanium version in both natural and black finishes. You can also get up to $355 off with a trade-in.

: for the 49mm titanium version in both natural and black finishes. You can also get up to $355 off with a trade-in. Key upgrades over Ultra 2 include: a larger, brighter OLED display with thinner borders; 5G cellular; satellite communications (Emergency SOS & messaging when off-grid); longer battery (~42 hours normal use, up to ~72 hours in low power mode).

Apple Watch Ultra 3 deals

Here’s what we’ve found so far:

Apple: You can get up to $355 of via trade-in. That’s it for now.

Verizon: The full retail price applies right now, for $799, plus a $40 activation fee for each device. You also have the option of paying $22.22/month for 36 months, which is the same amount as above.

AT&T: Full retail price of $799 for single orders. Up to $300 discount in bill credits when you buy at least two devices.