How to Preorder the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and When You’ll Actually Get it

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has finally been unveiled, and Apple fans around the world are eager to get their hands on it. With its rugged titanium design, improved battery life, and next-generation health features, the Ultra 3 is built for explorers, athletes, and anyone who wants the very best smartwatch Apple has to offer. But the big questions remain: When can you buy it, and how do you secure one as soon as possible?

Let’s walk through everything you need to know about preordering the Apple Watch Ultra 3, including the official release date.

How to Preorder the Apple Watch Ultra 3

As you can see directly on the Apple Store, the gates haven’t opened just yet. They will soon, in a couple of hours, and here’s what you can do:

Order through Apple directly – The easiest option is the Apple Online Store, or the Apple Store app on your iPhone. Apple Stores will also take preorders in person.

– The easiest option is the Apple Online Store, or the Apple Store app on your iPhone. Apple Stores will also take preorders in person. Select your finish and band – The Ultra 3 comes in both natural and black titanium, with several new band styles tailored for outdoor activities.

– The Ultra 3 comes in both natural and black titanium, with several new band styles tailored for outdoor activities. Check carrier compatibility – If you want cellular service, confirm that your carrier supports Apple Watch Ultra plans in your region.

– If you want cellular service, confirm that your carrier supports Apple Watch Ultra plans in your region. Consider trade-in offers – Apple, carriers, and major retailers like Best Buy or Walmart often give discounts if you trade in your current Apple Watch.

While a pre-configuration was possible when the watch was announced a couple of days ago, it seems that Apple has now closed that and is preparing for the official pre-order. If you managed to preconfigure an option already, that should be saved to your account for today. If not, start anew in a couple of hours.