This New iPhone Feature in iOS 26 Is a Game-Changer for Accessibility

Apple has introduced a powerful and thoughtfully designed feature in iOS 26 that addresses a long-standing challenge for users who rely on accessibility tools.



The new “Share Accessibility Settings” function allows a user to instantly transfer their highly personalized setup—from text size and color filters to VoiceOver preferences—to any other nearby iPhone or iPad. This capability ensures that a device can be made comfortable and usable in seconds, whether it’s borrowed from a friend, used in a classroom, or shared among family members.

A Personal Setup, Instantly on Any Device

Accessibility is not a one-size-fits-all solution; it often involves a combination of finely tuned settings that a user has perfected over time. Recreating this custom environment on a new or borrowed device has historically been a tedious and error-prone process.



The new sharing feature, which officially rolled out with iOS 26 on September 15, 2025, solves this by letting you temporarily broadcast your configuration to another iPhone or iPad. The feature is comprehensive, sharing preferences for VoiceOver, Zoom, Display & Text size, Touch Accommodations, Live Speech, and many more, all without ever sharing any of your personal data or accounts.

How to Share Your Accessibility Settings in iOS 26

Apple has provided two distinct methods for using this new feature, both located in a dedicated panel at Settings > Accessibility > Share Accessibility Settings . Both require the devices to have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled to communicate.

Using a Temporary Share for a Nearby Device

This method is perfect for one-off situations, like helping a relative or using a public device. After navigating to the sharing panel and tapping Continue, you can bring the tops of two iPhones together to initiate a transfer, similar to NameDrop.



For iPads or other non-contact scenarios, you can search for nearby users or generate a six-digit code to pair the devices. The recipient simply accepts the prompt, and your accessibility settings are instantly applied. The session is designed to be temporary and can be ended with a single tap, a triple-click of the side button, or by simply moving the devices more than 30 feet apart.

Syncing Settings Across Your Own Devices

For users who juggle multiple Apple devices, such as a personal iPhone and a work iPad, a new Sync to iCloud toggle streamlines the process further. By enabling this option, your preferred accessibility configuration is saved to your account.



This doesn’t apply the settings to all devices automatically, but it makes your saved setup instantly available to transfer whenever you initiate a share from any of your logged-in devices. This ensures you can quickly get a consistent experience without having to use your primary device as the source every time you need to use Sync to iCloud.

Real-World Scenarios and Best Practices

The practical applications for this feature are vast. In a classroom, a teacher can push a high-contrast, large-text profile to an iPad for a student’s reading exercise and have it revert back automatically. For family tech support, you can enable AssistiveTouch on a parent’s device to troubleshoot an issue without permanently altering their settings.



The temporary nature of the share is a key benefit, as it leaves no trace on the borrowed device once the session ends or the device is locked.

To make the process even faster, you can add a shortcut for “Share Accessibility Settings” directly to your Control Center, allowing you to start a share in just two taps. It’s important to remember that the feature only applies to system-level accessibility settings; some third-party apps with their own internal accessibility options will not be affected.

With this update, Apple has delivered a small but profoundly impactful upgrade that respects the personal nature of accessibility. This tool removes significant barriers, saving time and reducing frustration by ensuring a user’s essential configuration can travel with them and be applied anywhere, then disappear gracefully when no longer needed.