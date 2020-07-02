Tim Cook Agrees to Appear at House Antitrust Probe

Tim Cook will appear in front of the House Judiciary Committee during antitrust hearings. He will join fellow tech CEOs Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and Sundar Pichai of Google parent firm Alphabet  (via Politico).

Tim Cook Agrees to Join Blockbuster Hearing

Mr. Cook was the last of the tech bosses to agree to participate in the committee’s antitrust inquiry. The others had agreed on condition that their rivals woul appear too. The hearing is set to take place later this month. It will be the first time wall four have appeared in front of Congress.

