Tim Cook Celebrates Pride Month

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed the start of Pride Month, Sunday. He tweeted that the courage of those celebrating was “contagious and inspiring.”

Joining Together For Pride

Mr. Cook is one of the only openly gay CEOs of a major firm. He tweeted that “by joining together, and by telling our stories, we create freedom for ourselves and a better world for those who come after us. To those celebrating, wherever you are, your courage is contagious and inspiring.”

Happy #PrideMonth to the LGBTQ community around the world. By joining together, and by telling our stories, we create freedom for ourselves and a better world for those who come after us. To those celebrating, wherever you are, your courage is contagious and inspiring. 🌈🏳️‍🌈 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 2, 2019

Pride at Apple

Apple has become increasingly prominent in speaking out in favor of LGBT rights. In March, it received full marks from the Human Rights Campaign in its Corporate Equality Index.