TMO’s Black Friday Deals: Charging Dock, Security Camera, VPN, 12min, Language Learning, More

We have a raft of Black Friday deals for you on the TMO deals site. Each of the deals below has a coupon offer saving you an addition 15%-%40%, and are available for order now.

iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock

The iPM 3-1 wirelessly charging dock supports wireless charging for iPhones with Qi support, AirPods (on top, as shown below), and Apple Watch. Our deal is for $44.99, but coupon code BFSAVE15 brings it down to $38.24 at checkout.

iPM Mini HD Wi-Fi Security Camera

The iPM Mini HD security camera features 1080p resolution, with a 355° horizontal and 90° vertical field of view for wider coverage. It’s $30 through our deal, but coupon code BFSAVE15 brings it down to $25.50 at checkout.

AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger

This neat portable charger is designed to fit on your keyring. It has a 1,300mAh capacity and an integrated, retractable Lightning port for when you need that quick, emergency charge. It’s $39.99 through our deal, but coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout brings the price down to $34. I’m linking to the Lightning model, as described, but there are also USB-C and micro USB options in the deal listing, and that coupon code works on them, too.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are an updated version of the TREBLAB Z2 headphones, with an all-black design and support for Bluetooth 5, as well as the active noise cancellation.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited features more than 400 VPN servers with more than 80 locations around the world in more than 50 countries. they support VPN protocols IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, and KeepSolid Wise. A lifetime subscription is $39 through our deal, but coupon code BFSAVE40 brings it down to $23.40 at checkout.

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription

This deal is for a lifetime subscription to Mondly, the language-learning platform. Mondly uses speech recognition and only gives positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly. The lifetime subscription is for $59.99, but coupon code BFSAVE40 brings it down to $35.99 at checkout.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

12min is a very cool service that takes whole books and turns them in 12 minute summaries. The company has hundreds of micro books in text and narrative form, and new users can get a Lifetime Premium subscription for $29 through our deal, but coupon code BFSAVE40 brings it down to $17.40 at checkout. There’s a 1-year option in the deal listing, too.

Aura Meditation App Premium Subscriptions

Aura Premium from the Aura Health app is designed to relieve stress and anxiety by providing short mindfulness meditation exercises every day. A lifetime subscription is $79.99 through our deal, but coupon code BFSAVE40 brings it down to $47.99 at checkout. There are shorter subscriptions available in the deal listing, too, and the coupon works on all of them.