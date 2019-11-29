Apple’s Black Friday Deals Are Live: Gift Cards Back for $25, $50, $100, $200

Apple launched its Black Friday deals just after midnight on Friday, with gift cards back on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Those gift cards range from $25 to $200, as detailed below. For each of the products listed, you’ll pay full price for the product and then get the gift card back for a future purchase.

Mathematically, the best deals are on the entry level models, as the discounts are the same no matter the specs. I’ll also add that the Mac discounts are solid, as is the discount on both iPad Pro models. A 21.5-inch iMac starting at $899 is great, while the much-better 27-inch model effectively starts at $1,599. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro effectively starts at $1,099, also a good deal.

All gift card offers are good Friday through Monday. We have all the details below, and you can find all of these products on the Apple Store.

Apple Black Friday Deals on AirPods

Apple’s original AirPods, plus AirPods with the company’s wireless charging case are eligible for $25 gift cards. Apple’s new AirPods Pro are not eligible for a gift card.

AirPods with Charging Case: $25 gift card back, bringing the effective price from $159 to $134.

Apple Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch

Apple is offering $25 gift cards for Apple Watch Series 3, and there are no discounts on Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 3 Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band: $25 gift card back, bringing the effective price from $199 to $174 for 38mm models, and $229 to $204 for 42mm models.

Apple Black Friday Deals on iPhone

Apple is offering $50 gift cards back on iPhone XR and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. No other iPhone models are eligible for gift cards.

iPhone XR: $50 gift card back, bringing the effective price from $599 to $549 for the entry level 64GB model. The effective price of the 128GB model will be brought from $649 to $599.

Apple Black Friday Deals on iPad

The company has gift cards back on iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. The base iPad model is not being discounted.

iPad mini: $50 back on iPad mini models, which start at $399 for the Wi-Fi model and $529 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. That brings the effective price down to $349 and $479, respectively.

Apple Black Friday Deals on Mac

Apple is offering gift cards of either $100 or $200 on four different Mac models, including MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac Pro, and iMac. No other Mac models are available for gift cards.

MacBook Air: $100 gift card back on MacBook Air, which starts at $1,099, bringing the effective starting price down to $999.

MacBook Pro 13-inch: $100 gift card back on MacBook Pro 13-inch, which starts at $1,299, bringing the effective starting price down to $1,099.

iMac 21.5-inch: $200 gift card back on iMac 21.5-inch, which starts at $1,099, bringing the effective starting price down to $899.

iMac 27-inch: $200 gift card back on iMac 27-inch, which starts at $1,799, bringing the effective starting price down to $1,599.